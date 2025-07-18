Dave Koz tickets on sale in San Jose at San Jose Civic

Dave Koz fires up his annual holiday tour with a Dec. 21 2025 stop at the historic San Jose Civic. The smooth-jazz saxophonist—whose seasonal concerts have become a West Coast tradition—will be joined by an all-star band to re-imagine classics such as “The Little Drummer Boy” alongside chart-toppers like “You Make Me Smile.”

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office and on ScoreBig, which eliminates hidden service fees so you can spend the savings on stocking-stuffer merch.

Koz’s holiday trek has raised millions for charities over its 25-plus-year run, blending gospel energy with jazz finesse. San Jose Civic’s intimate 2,850-seat layout—fresh off a multimillion-dollar renovation—ensures every soaring solo and candlelit ballad feels up close and personal.

The Bay Area date lands just days before Christmas, making it an ideal family outing or office-party upgrade. Expect appearances by guest vocalists, a festive set design and Koz’s trademark audience walk-through during the encore.

