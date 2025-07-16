David Byrne tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Met

David Byrne lands at The Met Presented by Highmark in Philadelphia on Oct. 18, 2025, bringing his genre-defying stagecraft to the 3,500-seat opera house. The former Talking Heads front man merges art-pop classics with kinetic choreography reminiscent of his Broadway-lauded American Utopia.

Tickets are on sale now via the theater box office and ScoreBig, where buyers skip hidden fees while choosing orchestra, loge or balcony views.

Recent set lists weave “Once in a Lifetime” and “Road to Nowhere” with solo gems, performed by an eleven-piece, wire-free band that moves seamlessly around Byrne’s minimalist stage. Critics have hailed the tour as “a joyful think-piece set to irresistible rhythms.”

The Met’s Beaux-Arts grandeur amplifies Byrne’s visual concepts, from synchronized lighting to audience-surround sound. Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts location offers abundant pre-show dining and easy SEPTA access.

