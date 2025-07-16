David Byrne tickets on sale in San Francisco at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

David Byrne, visionary Talking Heads front man and artistic polymath, headlines Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2025. The stop marks Byrne’s first Bay Area solo show since his Tony-winning American Utopia residency wrapped on Broadway.

Tickets for Nov. 18 are on sale now at the venue and ScoreBig, where buyers sidestep hidden fees and can browse everything from general-admission floor to balcony seating.

Byrne’s current tour blends his kaleidoscopic catalog — “Once in a Lifetime,” “Road to Nowhere,” “Everybody’s Coming to My House” — with elaborate choreography and a wireless band setup that turns the stage into a moving installation. Critics have praised the production as “part rock concert, part performance art, wholly exhilarating.”

Bill Graham Civic’s 8,500-capacity hall provides an ideal canvas for Byrne’s boundary-pushing visuals. San Francisco audiences, long attuned to experimental artistry, can expect an evening that dances between nostalgia and avant-garde innovation.

