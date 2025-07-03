Dead Man’s Party tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Dead Man’s Party—the nation’s premier Oingo Boingo tribute—throws its annual Halloween bash at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California, on Oct. 31, 2025, 8 p.m. Expect faithful renditions of Danny Elfman-penned new-wave staples “Just Another Day,” “Weird Science” and, of course, “Dead Man’s Party,” complete with horn section and day-glow theatrics.

Tickets are available now through the Coach House box office or via ScoreBig, which lists every table and GA seat with no hidden ticket fees—handy for South-County fans whose costumes already stretch the budget.

The 480-seat supper club offers full dinner service; arrive early to secure ribs or mahi-mahi before the lights drop. Past years have seen conga lines snake between tables and dance floors packed with ’80s zombies in neon suspenders, so dig into the closet for that vintage Boingo tee.

Parking is free; the venue sits steps from historic Mission San Juan and the Metrolink station for rail riders from L.A. and San Diego. Doors at 6 p.m.; costume contest at 7:30 sharp.

Shop for Dead Man’s Party tickets at Coach House on October 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Dead Man’s Party tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.