Death Cab for Cutie tickets on sale in Redding at Redding Civic Auditorium

Death Cab for Cutie will bring their shimmering indie-rock catalog to Northern California when they perform at Redding Civic Auditorium on July 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Grammy-nominated group behind “Soul Meets Body” and “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” is touring in support of their latest release, promising a set that blends new material with beloved classics.

Tickets for the Redding show are on sale now.

Death Cab for Cutie’s last appearance in Northern California drew rave reviews for its lush live arrangements and front-man Ben Gibbard’s soaring vocals. Redding Civic Auditorium’s intimate 2,000-seat layout ensures even upper-tier seats are close to the stage, making it an ideal setting for the band’s expansive soundscapes.

Whether you discovered Death Cab during the early-2000s emo boom or through their chart-topping “Narrow Stairs” era, this one-night-only date is a rare chance to experience the group up close. Early demand is strong, so grab your tickets soon.

