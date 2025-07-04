Ded – Band tickets on sale in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom

Ded – Band cranks its desert-bred metal into The Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix on Aug. 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. The Tempe-raised quartet—fronted by powerhouse vocalist Joe Cotela—will unleash hits “Anti-Everything” and “Remember the Enemy” inside the 550-cap club’s brick-lined walls.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy through Crescent’s box office, but the same seats are listed at ScoreBig with no hidden ticket fees, leaving more room in your budget for merch or mezcal at the lobby bar.

Ded’s aggressive blend of nu-metal groove and modern hardcore has earned slots alongside Korn and Slipknot; expect a set pulsing with new material rumored for their forthcoming third album. The intimate venue’s polished PA will spotlight Cotela’s snarls while a low stage keeps mosh pits within fist-bump distance of guitarist David Ludlow’s down-tuned riffs.

Located off Roosevelt Row, Crescent Ballroom offers easy Valley Metro light-rail access and a kitchen slinging Sonoran tacos until 11 p.m. Doors open at 6; arrive early for happy-hour drink specials and a shot at rail position before the opening band drops its first breakdown.

