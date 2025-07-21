Def Leppard Heads to Sin City for Caesars Palace Residency In 2026

Def Leppard is headed to Las Vegas for a special residency run next year, where the rock legends will take over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The residency is scheduled to kick off on February 3 and continue through February 28, with multiple shows spread across the month.

Tickets for Def Leppard’s Live at Caesars Palace residency will first be available through an exclusive @CaesarsRewards presale beginning Thursday, July 24 at 10 a.m. PT. General public ticket sales will follow on Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT. For complete ticketing details, visit the band’s official website at defleppard.com. Tickets can also be found on resale platforms like Ticket Club, where members can score deals without the typical service fees—check them out here: Def Leppard Tickets.

Formed in the late 1970s, Def Leppard rose to fame in the 1980s with multi-platinum albums like Pyromania and Hysteria. Known for massive hits like “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and “Love Bites,” the band has consistently drawn sold-out crowds around the globe. Their last Las Vegas residency in 2019 was a critical and commercial success, and anticipation is high for their return to Sin City.

Find Def Leppard’s full list of upcoming residency dates below:

Def Leppard | Live at Caesars Palace 2026

Date Venue and City Shop February 3, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 5, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 7, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 10, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 12, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 14, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 17, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 19, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 21, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 24, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 26, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets February 28, 2026 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV Tickets

