Def Leppard tickets on sale in Las Vegas at The Colosseum

Hard-rock heroes Def Leppard extend their Las Vegas takeover with additional Colosseum dates running Feb. 5–28, 2026. Expect a hit-packed set—“Hysteria,” “Photograph,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me”—plus deep cuts delivered with the stadium-ready punch that’s kept the band on top for four decades.

Def Leppard’s prior Strip residencies earned raves for pristine sound, giant visuals, and an intimate feel you can’t get on outdoor tours. The Colosseum’s world-class acoustics make every guitar crunch and vocal harmony land perfectly—ideal for a winter rock getaway.

Las Vegas performance dates

