Dia De Los Deftones 2025: Clipse, Deafheaven, Rico Nasty

Deftones’ annual Dia De Los Deftones festival will commence once again at San Diego’s Petco Park this fall, featuring a stacked lineup.

The sixth edition of the festival — set to take place on November 1 — will feature headlining performances from Deftones, hip-hop duo Clipse, black metal’s Deafheaven, and alternative/indie artist 2hollis, as well as appearances from rapper Rico Nasty, alternative regional Mexican artist Regulo Caro, alternative/indie’s Ecca Vandal, dream-pop band Glare, and the emo-rockers of University.

Tickets will head on sale on Thursday, July 24 at 10 a.m. PT with the code LIGHTS, followed by a general on sale Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT via Deftones’ official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

The alt-metal icons of Deftones are set to release their highly-anticipated record Private Music on August 22. The LP, which will feature the single “my mind is a mountain,” follows 2020’s Ohms. The group is also set to kick-off a previously-announced North American tour with IDLES and Phantogram this August, running through September.