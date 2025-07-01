Dirt Monkey x Smoakland tickets on sale in Pontiac, Mich.

Dirt Monkey x Smoakland brings its festival-style bass and electronic mash-ups to The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac, Mich., on Oct. 17, 2025, at 8 p.m. Expect heavy drops, live remix segments and surprise guest collabs drawn from Detroit’s underground scene.

Tickets for the Oct. 17 show are on sale now. Grab them at The Crofoot Ballroom box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Dirt Monkey’s signature blend of dubstep, trap and glitch-hop has made him a staple at major festivals like EDC and Bassrush. Teaming up with Smoakland for this one-night takeover promises extended live jams and immersive light production.

The Crofoot Ballroom’s historic interior and 2,800-capacity floor create an intimate yet high-energy environment—perfect for an all-night dance experience. Whether you’re a seasoned bass-music fan or a newcomer looking for an electrifying evening, this show delivers.

