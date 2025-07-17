Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale in Saint Paul

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto | Image taken from Disney on Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto twirls into Saint Paul’s Xcel Energy Center for an eight-show run December 4-7, 2025, bringing Anna, Elsa and Mirabel to life on a rink lit by dazzling projections. Families will be treated to beloved songs from Frozen and Encanto as world-class skaters reenact each film’s storybook magic.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at the arena box office or online via ScoreBig, where shoppers enjoy transparent prices and no hidden fees at checkout.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, the show blends Broadway-caliber choreography with larger-than-life set pieces—from Arendelle’s icy palace to the Madrigal family’s enchanted casita. Twin Cities crowds last saw a Disney On Ice spectacular in 2023; this new edition marks the franchise’s first Minnesota stop featuring both blockbuster films in one production.

Skaters will glide to “Let It Go,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and other chart-toppers, while high-flying aerial stunts and interactive moments keep young viewers spellbound. With only four days to catch the magic, families are encouraged to secure seats early.

Show schedule

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.