Disney On Ice glides into Newark’s Prudential Center, tickets on sale

Disney On Ice brings its sparkling arena spectacular to Prudential Center in Newark for four performances Oct. 29–Nov. 2, 2025. Skating stars will re-create scenes from Frozen, Encanto, Moana and other fan favorites, complete with dazzling costumes, high-flying jumps and sing-along soundtracks.

All Newark shows are on sale now. While the arena box office carries standard inventory, ScoreBig offers an alternative with no hidden service fees and the chance to save on premium seats for the whole family.

The “Rock” in downtown Newark has hosted Disney On Ice for more than a decade, and each season’s edition introduces fresh characters and updated choreography. Between whimsical story lines and all-arena projection mapping, the production transforms the hockey rink into a winter wonderland that delights guests of every age.

Arrive early to explore Championship Plaza or dine in the Ironbound before the show, then settle in for a night where Mickey waves, Anna skates to “Let It Go” and kids leave wide-eyed with memories.

Disney On Ice Newark Performance Links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.