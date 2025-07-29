Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! twirls into Winnipeg, tickets on sale

Disney On Ice: Let's Dance! | Image taken from Disney On Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! sets up six performances at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg Nov. 7–9, 2025, inviting fans to groove alongside Mickey, Minnie and an all-star cast from The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, The Lion King and more. The high-energy edition features interactive dance-along segments and state-of-the-art lighting that turns the rink into a giant party floor.

Tickets for all Winnipeg dates are available now through the arena box office or via ScoreBig, where families can avoid surprise fees and capture savings across seating levels.

Canada Life Centre has become a favored stop for Disney’s touring ice franchise, drawing packed houses each autumn. With routines choreographed to chart-topping Disney songs and pyro-sparkle finales, the show blends figure-skating athleticism with Broadway-style spectacle—perfect for a child’s first live event or a nostalgic night out for lifelong Disney devotees.

Plan a pre-show visit to The Forks or Exchange District, then head downtown to experience the magic on ice that has enchanted more than 320 million guests worldwide.

Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance! Winnipeg Performance Links

