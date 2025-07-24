Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Cincinnati

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party glides into Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati for three performances Oct. 10–12, 2025. Join Mickey, Minnie and pals on an interactive adventure across classic Disney worlds on ice.

Tickets are on sale now. Secure seats at Heritage Bank Center’s box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

The show features dynamic group numbers, crowd‑interactive scenes and dazzling skating feats set to refreshed Disney favorites—from “Frozen” to “Toy Story.” Elaborate costumes and high‑definition lighting keep the magic alive for guests of all ages.

Heritage Bank Center’s modern arena offers premium sightlines, family‑friendly seating zones and convenient parking. Whether you opt for lower‑bowl seats close to the ice or club‑level boxes, you’ll experience every spin and leap up close.

Plan a festive weekend with pre‑show dining in The Banks district or an evening stroll along the Ohio River waterfront. Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party is the perfect half‑term treat for Disney superfans and first‑time ice‑showgoers alike.

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets at Heritage Bank Center on October 10, 2025 (7 p.m.)

