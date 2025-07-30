Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Houston

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party glides into Houston for five high‑energy performances at NRG Stadium, Nov. 13‑16, 2025. Families will join Mickey, Moana and the Toy Story crew on a treasure hunt packed with daring flips and dazzling pyrotechnics inside Texas’s largest indoor arena.

Tickets are on sale now. While the NRG box office has inventory, ScoreBig lists every seat with no hidden service fees, so parents can lock in memories without surprise costs.

The fan‑favorite production blends cutting‑edge projection mapping with interactive moments that pull kids into the story. Houston marks the only Gulf Coast stop this fall, and NRG Stadium’s climate‑controlled setting means perfect ice—and comfort—regardless of outside temps.

Arrive early to explore NRG Park’s kid‑friendly concessions or plan a post‑show visit to the Houston Zoo just minutes away. With school breaks on the horizon, these limited dates are expected to fill quickly.

Shop for Disney On Ice tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.