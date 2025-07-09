Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party skates into Indianapolis for a five-show engagement at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Jan. 21–25, 2026. Families will join Mickey, Minnie and a host of Pixar and Disney favorites on an acrobatic quest that blends ice dancing with high-energy stunts and audience interaction.

Seats for every performance are on sale now. While the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office is one option, ScoreBig offers the same tickets with no hidden fees, so parents can secure front-row smiles or budget-friendly upper-level views without surprise costs at checkout.

The production—freshly updated for 2026—features characters from “Coco,” “Moana” and “Frozen,” plus aerial silk routines that soar above the rink. Interactive segments invite kids to wave magic wands, solve puzzles and help Tinker Bell rescue the magic of Disney. LED screens and snow-fall effects transform the arena into multiple movie worlds in a single evening.

Indianapolis last hosted a Disney On Ice tour in 2023, drawing near-capacity crowds each night. With January’s chill setting in, the indoor spectacular offers a perfect winter-break outing before school resumes. Plan ahead to bundle showtime with pre-event dining on Georgia Street or a meet-and-greet photo package.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.