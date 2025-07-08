Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Indianapolis

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party glides into Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse for five magical performances Jan. 22–24, 2026. Join Mickey, Minnie and pals as they trace clues through Coco, Frozen, Moana and more, combining world-class skating with aerial stunts and immersive projection mapping.

Tickets for every show are on sale now. Buy at the arena box office—or skip the service charges by locking in seats on ScoreBig.

The 90-minute production encourages kids to shout, sing and wave lighted wands as performers back-flip over ramps and zipline above the ice. Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s in-the-round setup means even upper-level seats offer sweeping views of Elsa’s snow flurries or Miguel’s marigold bridge.

Upgrade packs include pre-show character meet-and-greets and interactive photo stations on the concourse. Concessions will feature themed treats (yes, Mickey-shaped pretzels!) to make the night extra Instagram-worthy.

Indianapolis Show Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.