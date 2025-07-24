Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures tickets on sale in Laval

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures rolls into Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, for five performances from Dec. 19–21, 2025. This interactive ice spectacular invites families to join Mickey, Minnie and friends as they solve puzzles across beloved Disney worlds.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Place Bell box office or secure them online via ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

The show features high‑energy choreography set to fresh arrangements of classic Disney tunes—from “Aladdin” to “Moana”—and immersive storytelling that keeps audiences of all ages enchanted. Expect dynamic group numbers, playful character moments and breathtaking skating artistry.

Place Bell’s modern design delivers premium sightlines, comfortable seating and easy parking, making it an ideal venue for a festive family outing.

Buy Tickets:

