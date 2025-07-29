Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures tickets on sale in Portland, ME

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures parks its colorful camper at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Nov. 28, 2025, for a lunchtime performance packed with Pixar pals and classic princesses. The journey weaves through unforgettable locales—from Motunui with Moana to snow‑capped Arendelle—using projection mapping and interactive props that invite kids to help steer the story.

Tickets are on sale now. Families can buy at the arena box office or score fee‑free seats through ScoreBig, which lists everything from budget balconies to glass‑level VIP packages.

Road Trip Adventures debuted in 2019 and quickly became a fan favorite for its mash‑up of hit films and highway‑themed set pieces like Woody’s Roundup roadstop. Portland marks the tour’s only Maine date this season, and holiday‑week crowds are expected. Arrive early to explore the Old Port’s cafes, then settle in for a 90‑minute show featuring beloved tunes like “You’re Welcome,” “Let It Go” and “Life Is a Highway.”

The Cross Insurance Arena ice crew flips the rink from hockey mode overnight, ensuring a pristine surface for triple axels and pair lifts that shimmer under 50,000 LED lights. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters and wave glowing wands as Mickey and Minnie roll up in their red convertible.

