Disney On Ice tickets on sale for Elmont shows at UBS Arena

Disney On Ice returns to New York this November with an exciting series of performances at UBS Arena in Elmont. The beloved family-friendly ice spectacular will run from November 12 through November 16, 2025, offering multiple opportunities for fans of all ages to experience the magic.

Tickets for the Elmont shows are on sale now. While the UBS Arena box office is one option, fans can also purchase through ScoreBig, which provides access to top events without hidden ticket fees.

This tour stop promises breathtaking skating routines, beloved Disney characters, and unforgettable moments that make Disney On Ice a seasonal highlight for families. With multiple shows across five days — including matinees and evening options — audiences will have plenty of chances to attend.

Previous Disney On Ice performances in the New York metro area have drawn sellout crowds, and this year’s event is expected to follow suit. From classics like *The Lion King* and *Frozen* to newer favorites like *Encanto*, this year’s performances are packed with music, color, and magic on ice.

Disney On Ice Tickets – UBS Arena Showtimes

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Disney On Ice tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.