Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Elmont

Disney On Ice dazzles at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Nov. 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. This beloved ice show brings Disney’s most iconic characters and memorable songs to life through world‑class skating and spectacular production.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the UBS Arena box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden service fees.

The show features dynamic choreography set to classics such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Cinderella,” all rendered with breathtaking artistry. Elaborate costumes and cutting‑edge lighting enhance the magic, creating an unforgettable family experience.

UBS Arena’s state‑of‑the‑art design offers premium sightlines and comfortable seating, whether you choose floor access or club‑level amenities. Complement your evening with dining at nearby Nassau Coliseum District restaurants for a complete night out.

