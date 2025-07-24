Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Newark

Disney On Ice takes the ice at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 2, 2025, at 3 p.m., bringing beloved Disney characters and breathtaking skating artistry to the Garden State.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Prudential Center box office or online via ScoreBig, which ensures transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

This fan‑favorite holiday show features dynamic choreography set to classic Disney tunes from “Cinderella,” “Frozen” and “The Little Mermaid.” World‑class skaters deliver soaring jumps, elegant spins and interactive scene changes that transport audiences into magical Disney worlds.

Prudential Center, home to professional sports and premier concerts, offers amenities such as premium suites, club lounges and family zones. Whether you’re seated near the ice or in upper bowl seats with panoramic views, every moment shines.

Pair your outing with pre‑show dining in Newark’s Ironbound district or catch a post‑show stroll along the Passaic River. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the season with Disney On Ice in Newark.

