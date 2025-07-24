Disney On Ice tickets on sale in Philadelphia

Disney On Ice glides into Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for seven family‑friendly performances Dec. 29, 2025, through Jan. 3, 2026. Beloved Disney characters come to life in a dazzling ice spectacular filled with elaborate costumes and world‑class skating.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Wells Fargo Center box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on every order.

This holiday show features dynamic routines set to classics like “Frozen,” “The Lion King” and “Toy Story.” With breathtaking choreography, high‑definition lighting and interactive scenes, Disney On Ice delivers magic for children and adults alike.

Wells Fargo Center’s modern amenities—including club‑level lounges and spacious family zones—ensure a comfortable experience. Whether you choose floor seating near the rink or club boxes with exclusive perks, every moment sparkles on the ice.

