DJ Quik tickets on sale in Garden Grove at Garden Amphitheatre

DJ Quik brings West-Coast G-funk to the open-air Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, California, on Nov. 26, 2025, at 5 p.m. The Compton legend—producer of classics for 2Pac, Snoop and Kendrick—will spin and rap through 30 years of hits including “Tonite,” “Born and Raised In Compton” and the platinum-certified “Let’s Get Down.”

Tickets are available now. While the venue box office offers standard admission, ScoreBig lists the same seats with no hidden ticket fees, giving hip-hop heads from Orange County to Long Beach a wallet-friendly path to Thanksgiving-week vibes.

Expect Quik’s signature live work: turntablism mixed with talk-box flourishes, a tight backing band and surprise cameos from SoCal rap royalty. The Garden Amphitheatre’s tiered lawn and 1,100 fixed seats deliver intimate sightlines under swaying palms—perfect for sunset grooves before Quik’s bass drops shake the block along historic Main Street.

The show lands amid renewed buzz around Quik’s long-teased collaborative album with Suga Free, so fans might hear brand-new material alongside deep catalog cuts. Parking is free after 3 p.m.; local craft-beer hawkers will keep lines moving during set-changes.

Shop for DJ Quik tickets at Garden Amphitheatre on November 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on DJ Quik tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.