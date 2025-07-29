Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol tickets on sale in Fort Wayne

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol brings Appalachian warmth to the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne on Dec. 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Parton re-imagines Dickens’ timeless tale in Depression-era Tennessee, infusing bluegrass melodies and mountain-town charm into Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption story.

Tickets are on sale now. While the Embassy box office has standard inventory, ScoreBig offers the same seats with no hidden fees—perfect for families planning a festive night out in downtown Fort Wayne’s historic theater district.

Parton’s adaptation premiered in Boston to rave reviews praising its toe-tapping score and heart-tugging scenes. The Embassy’s 1928 vaudeville palace provides an ideal backdrop for lantern-lit sets and rich four-part harmonies performed by a 15-member cast and live band. Expect new songs like “Circle of Love” alongside reimagined carols that capture Parton’s signature storytelling flair.

With holiday light displays just steps away on Main Street, theatergoers can pair the show with a hot-cocoa stroll along the St. Marys River. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; arrive early for photos beneath the Embassy’s glowing marquee before settling into plush seats for 2 hours of down-home Christmas magic.

