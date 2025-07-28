Don Broco tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Theatre of the Living Arts

Don Broco brings their high-octane live show to Philadelphia’s Theatre of the Living Arts on October 31, 2025. Known for their genre-blending sound and explosive stage presence, the UK rockers are ready to ignite the Philly crowd.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue or at ScoreBig, where fans can grab seats without hidden fees.

Touring in support of their latest material, Don Broco delivers a unique fusion of alt-rock, pop, and electronic influences. With hits like “T-Shirt Song” and “Come Out to LA,” fans can expect a setlist packed with energy and surprises.

Halloween night with Don Broco promises a powerful soundtrack, a rowdy crowd, and a great time in the heart of South Street.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Don Broco tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.