Drake Bell tickets on sale in Grand Junction at Mesa Theater & Club

Drake Bell rolls into Mesa Theater & Club in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Aug. 7, 2025, at 7 p.m., serving up a mix of pop-rock hooks and nostalgic hits from his Nickelodeon days. The 600-capacity downtown venue offers an up-close setting for Bell’s guitar-driven set list, which blends new material with fan favorites like “I Found a Way.”

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy direct from the club, but ScoreBig lists the same seats with no hidden fees—perfect for students and families squeezing summer budgets.

Bell’s recent EP “Non-Stop Flight” showcases surf-rock riffs and Beatles-inspired melodies, signaling a creative resurgence since his platinum-selling debut. Expect a full-band lineup, onstage storytelling and the occasional surprise cover as Bell engages the crowd between songs.

Mesa Theater’s exposed-brick walls and elevated balcony deliver crisp acoustics and clear sightlines throughout. Doors open at 6 p.m.; arrive early to sample Grand Junction’s craft-beer scene at the adjoining tavern before the lights dim.

