Drake White tickets on sale in Lexington at Manchester Music Hall

Drake White brings his soulful country swagger to Manchester Music Hall in Lexington, Kentucky, on October 2, 2025. Known for heartfelt tracks like “Livin’ the Dream” and “Makin’ Me Look Good Again,” the Alabama native delivers a high-energy blend of roots rock, blues, and Southern gospel.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. Thursday concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the venue or through ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no surprise fees at checkout.

White and his band, The Big Fire, have built a reputation for improvisational live shows that turn every audience into a choir. Following national tours with Luke Bryan and Eric Church, the singer’s headlining dates give fans an up-close look at new material alongside crowd-pleasing anthems.

Manchester Music Hall’s industrial-chic setting and top-notch sound system promise an intimate atmosphere perfect for White’s genre-bending grooves. Central Kentucky country fans won’t want to miss this one-night-only appearance.

