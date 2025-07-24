Dropkick Murphys Will No Longer Play Punk in the Park Over Organizers’ Support for Trump

Dropkick Murphys just performed at this year’s edition of Punk in the Park in Denver — but assured fans this will be their last.

The Celtic-punk rockers took to social media to explain that they recently learned that Punk in the Park’s owner, Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions, donated to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and “punk rock and Donald Trump just don’t belong together.”

“So Upon finding out that Brew Ha Ha promotions donated to the Trump campaign we will not be playing any more Punk in the Park shows,” the band said. “We kept our commitment to the Denver show because we didn’t want to leave our supporters who bought tickets holding the bag. Thanks for your understanding on this matter. 👊”

Dropkick Murphys aren’t alone; ahead of the festival, both Destiny Bond and Time X Heist dropped off the lineup, noting that the festival no longer “aligned with our values.”

Following Dropkick Murphy’s announcement, Collins issued a response via the festival’s official Instagram account. He said that while he’s “never posted anything political on our platforms and have no intention to in the future this needs to be addressed.”

“Like many Americans, my political views don’t neatly fit into a single box or party affiliation,” Collins said. “I believe in fairness, humanity, free expression, and fostering unity among people. That’s how I’ve tried to live my life and conduct my business.

“We live in a two-party system, and unfortunately, you must choose based on a few important issues that resonate with you. For me, those issues were the promise to end wars and refrain from entering new international conflicts, lower taxes, and stopping government overreach.”

He went on to say that “at the time, it boiled down to those points for me,” however, now, “I must admit that I haven’t been pleased with a great many of the current President’s viewpoints, opinions, and policies thus far, particularly with the recent ICE atrocities and the backtracking on the Epstein files being released as well as all the posturing with our allies around the world.”

Collins said that “I’d imagine we all oppose hate of any kind and passionately support this community of punk rock and its individuality that has welcomed so many misfits into the family over the years,” and “we don’t have to see eye to eye on everything to come together and enjoy what unites us, great music, good times, and mutual respect.”

Additionally, he added that the festival “has not and will not donate any of its proceeds to any political party” and over the years, “I’ve never censored or restricted a band’s message or voice.”

Find Collins’ full statement below:

Collins’ message was met with dismay from fans, with many in agreement that punk music is rooted in politics — and has always been anti-authoritarian.