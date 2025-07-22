Druski tickets on sale in Inglewood at The Kia Forum

Comedian and viral sketch star Druski brings his larger-than-life characters to The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 6, 2025. Known for his “Coulda Been Records” antics and Instagram/TikTok sketches, Druski’s live shows blend stand-up, improv, and audience interaction for a night of unpredictable laughs.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy at The Kia Forum box office or secure seats on ScoreBig, where prices list with no hidden service charges. Enter promo code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout on ScoreBig to save 10%.

Fresh off cross-country tours and high-profile collaborations in music and sports, Druski continues to grow his fan base beyond social media, selling out theaters and arenas nationwide. The Kia Forum’s storied stage—home to everything from NBA championships to blockbuster concerts—offers a perfect backdrop for his biggest Los Angeles date yet.

Don’t miss the chance to see one of comedy’s fastest-rising names command a legendary room. Grab your tickets before they’re gone.

