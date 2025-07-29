Dwight Yoakam tickets on sale in Savannah at Enmarket Arena

Dwight Yoakam brings his Bakersfield twang and hip‑swinging honky‑tonk to Enmarket Arena in Savannah on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. The Grammy‑winning singer will roll through four decades of hits—from ‘Guitars, Cadillacs’ to ‘Fast as You’—all delivered with the hip‑hugging jeans and yodel‑tinged croon that made him a country‑music icon.

Tickets are available now through the arena, but ScoreBig lets fans dodge hidden fees and compare prices across every section, including VIP stage‑front boxes.

Yoakam’s last Coastal Georgia appearance sold out in under a week, and the new 9,500‑seat Enmarket Arena offers upgraded acoustics perfect for his rockabilly‑laced guitar licks. Expect surprise covers of Elvis and Johnny Cash alongside deep‑cut ballads that showcase Yoakam’s signature baritone.

Downtown Savannah’s riverfront eateries sit just minutes away, making it easy to pair the show with low‑country cuisine before dancing the night away. Doors open at 6 p.m.; early arrivals can browse tour‑exclusive vinyl and merch in the lobby.

