EDSea 2025 Lineup Announced for Sold-Out Cruise Festival

Insomniac has revealed the full artist lineup for EDSea 2025, bringing more than 70 electronic music acts to the high seas for a five-night cruise and festival experience. Set to sail November 1–6, 2025, the event departs from Miami and heads to Harvest Caye, Belize, with an overnight beach party planned before returning to port.

Produced in collaboration with Vibee and Sixthman, this will mark the third edition of the festival at sea, which sold out shortly after its initial on-sale. Over 4,000 fans secured cabins aboard the Norwegian Joy, which will be transformed into a floating music festival featuring eight stages across 15 decks.

Leading this year’s lineup are Grammy-nominated duo Disclosure, experimental bass producer ISOxo, chart-topping house act Loud Luxury, underground techno favorite Jamie Jones, and hard techno force Sara Landry.

Other high-profile performers include dance music legend Armand Van Helden, DJ/producer R3HAB, Brazilian stars Alok and Vintage Culture, genre-bending artist BLOND:ISH, LP GIOBBI, and bass music heavyweight Liquid Stranger.

The diverse bill also features Deorro, Ganja White Night, Layton Giordani, Noizu, Alignment, and SIDEPIECE, with sets spanning house, techno, bass, and beyond.

A few of the many other artists on the 2025 lineup include:

Galantis

Malaa

TOKiMONSTA

Dombresky

Dr. Fresch

OMNOM

Marsh

Dimension

Eden Prince

Clara Cuvé

CHYL

Stages aboard the ship include the main open-air kineticOCEAN, indoor nightclub cosmicCORAL, sunrise-ready neonSPLASH, and the art-infused raveCAVE. Each offers its own distinct atmosphere, lighting, and sound design, creating what organizers call a “dance music paradise at sea.”

Beyond the music, guests will have access to a variety of ship amenities including a spa, pools, waterslides, go-kart track, arcade, and 11 global dining options. The festival’s signature kandiCASINO will also return, combining EDC fashion with playful casino-style games.

While EDSea is currently sold out, fans can join a waitlist through the First Available Program, which offers opportunities for cabins as they become available closer to the sail date.

More announcements, including themed nights and onboard activities, are expected in the coming months.

For full details, visit edsea.com.