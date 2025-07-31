Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure tickets on sale in L.A.

Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure transports gamers to the Lands Between at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2025, 7 p.m. The officially licensed concert pairs a 100-piece orchestra and choir with in-game cinematics from FromSoftware’s award-winning RPG.

Tickets are on sale now through Dolby Theatre’s box office and ScoreBig, which delivers transparent, fee-free pricing even for the year’s hottest gaming events.

Following sold-out European debuts, the Elden Ring concert makes its West Coast premiere in Hollywood’s storied 3,400-seat venue—home of the Oscars. Fans will relive epic boss battles and majestic vistas as composer Tsukasa Saitoh’s score fills the hall’s state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos system.

Cosplay is encouraged, and limited VIP packages include art prints and a post-show Q&A with the music production team. With only one Los Angeles date on the schedule, Tarnished across California won’t want to miss this immersive journey.

