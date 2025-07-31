Eliminate tickets on sale in Chicago at Concord Music Hall

Eliminate ignites the bass scene at Concord Music Hall in Chicago on Oct. 17, 2025. The set begins at 10 p.m., promising a night of dubstep drops and house grooves from the Los Angeles-based producer behind festival anthem “Weeble Wobble.”

Tickets are moving quickly at the venue

Eliminate—real name Nathan Merrill—has released on labels Disciple and Bassrush, racking up tens of millions of streams. His 2025 tour debuts unreleased collaborations with IVORY and Ray Volpe, while visuals showcase custom anime-inspired animations.

Concord Music Hall’s 1,600-capacity space in Logan Square boasts a Funktion-One sound system beloved by Chicago’s dance-music faithful. Fans can expect rail-shaking subs, elevated balcony views and easy late-night transit options.

