Emarosa tickets on sale in Dallas at RBC TX

Emarosa brings its polished post-hardcore sound to RBC TX in Dallas on Sept. 11, 2024, giving Lone Star fans a rare club-level chance to catch the genre-bending quartet live.

Fronted by charismatic vocalist Bradley Walden, Emarosa broke out with the atmospheric single “Cloud 9” and continued to evolve on 2022’s Sting, blending synth-pop hooks with rock-guitar muscle. The Dallas date anchors a short U.S. trek between festival appearances, making it the band’s only Texas stop this fall.

Located in Deep Ellum, RBC TX is prized for its intimate 400-cap room—ideal for high-energy sets where every chorus feels personal. Expect a career-spanning mix from early fan favorites like “Mad” to newer anthems “Attention” and “Again” that showcase Walden’s powerhouse range.

With Deep Ellum’s nightlife steps away, concertgoers can pair the show with artisanal eats and craft brews before or after the set—perfect for a mid-week music escape.

Shop for Emarosa tickets at RBC TX on September 11, 2024

