Emarosa tickets on sale in Houston at The Secret Group

Emarosa will turn The Secret Group into a high-energy sing-along when the versatile rock outfit hits Houston on Sept. 12, 2024. The intimate 300-cap room promises fans an up-close dose of post-hardcore hooks and slick synth-pop refrains.

Tickets are available now through the venue and at ScoreBig, where every order comes with transparent, all-in pricing—no hidden service charges at checkout.

Front man Bradley Walden’s soaring vocals lead a set list that blends early favorites like “Mad” with newer singles “Attention” and “Again.” The Texas stop arrives amid a brief national run between festival appearances, giving Gulf-Coast fans a rare chance to catch the Kentucky-born band in a club setting.

Located in EaDo, The Secret Group boasts crisp acoustics and quick access to Houston’s late-night tacos—ideal for a lively Thursday night out. Expect energetic crowd interaction, surprise covers and the kind of sweat-drenched finale that made Emarosa a Warped Tour staple.

Shop for Emarosa tickets at The Secret Group on September 12, 2024

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Emarosa tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.