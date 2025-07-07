Emarosa tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Urban Lounge

Emarosa will transform The Urban Lounge into a high-octane dance-rock party on Oct. 2, 2024, as the Kentucky quartet’s fall run swings through Salt Lake City.

Tickets are on sale now via The Urban Lounge and ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy all-in pricing without surprise fees.

Front man Bradley Walden’s dynamic vocal range anchors a live show that jumps from the emotive punch of early hit “Porcelain” to the neon-hued grooves of latest single “Again.” The band promises a set tailored to the club’s cozy 400-person capacity—expect deep-cut fan favorites and plenty of crowd participation.

The Urban Lounge sits just off 500 East in the up-and-coming Central City neighborhood, surrounded by craft breweries and late-night eateries—ideal for a mid-week night out. Past SLC appearances have sold out quickly; early ticket grabs are advised.

Shop for Emarosa tickets at The Urban Lounge on October 2, 2024

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Emarosa tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.