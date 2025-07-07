Emarosa tickets on sale in San Antonio at Paper Tiger

Emarosa brings its genre-blurring rock to Paper Tiger in San Antonio on Sept. 14, 2024, delivering a Saturday-night showcase of soaring vocals and dance-ready rhythms.

Fans can buy at the venue or through ScoreBig, where no hidden fees means exactly what the price tag shows.

Led by charismatic singer Bradley Walden, Emarosa’s recent album Sting leans into glossy ’80s pop textures without abandoning the guitar-driven punch that first won over Warped Tour crowds. Expect a career-spanning set that swings from atmospheric sing-alongs (“Cloud 9”) to hard-grooving new cuts.

Paper Tiger’s 1,000-capacity main room marries solid sightlines with club-level intimacy, making it the perfect space to feel Walden’s powerhouse range at full throttle. Positioned on North St. Mary’s Street, the venue anchors one of the city’s buzziest nightlife corridors—ideal for pre-show bites or post-show bar-hopping.

