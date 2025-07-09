End Of Summer Jam tickets on sale in Greensboro at First Horizon Coliseum

End Of Summer Jam turns the heat up at Greensboro’s First Horizon Coliseum on Aug. 23, 2025, featuring viral phenom Sexyy Red, New Orleans legend Juvenile and rising star Rob49. The one-night-only rap showcase caps off North Carolina’s concert season with club-ready anthems and Southern bounce classics.

Tickets are on sale now at the coliseum box office and through ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden fees—perfect for groups looking to lock down floor spots without budget shock at checkout.

Sexyy Red’s breakout singles “SkeeYee” and “Pound Town” have dominated TikTok feeds and festival stages alike. Juvenile promises to fire up the crowd with “Back That Thang Up” and other Cash Money staples, while Rob49 brings gritty New Orleans storytelling that’s earned co-signs from 21 Savage and Lil Baby.

First Horizon Coliseum’s 20,000-seat configuration ensures booming bass and arena-level production—expect CO₂ cannons, dynamic LED walls and a DJ spinning between sets. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. showtime, so arrive early for prime merch and parking.

