Erykah Badu tickets on sale at Hollywood Bowl

Neo-soul trailblazer Erykah Badu headlines Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. The genre-defying singer–celebrated for classics like ‘On & On’ and ‘Tyrone’–brings her hypnotic grooves to the 17,500-seat amphitheater beneath the Hollywood Hills.

Badu’s live shows merge jazz-inflected vocals with hip-hop beats, often featuring extended improvisation and surprise guest musicians. Her recent ‘Unfollow Me’ tour drew rave reviews for its brass-heavy arrangements and fiery band solos.

The Hollywood Bowl’s celebrated acoustics and sweeping views of the LA skyline amplify the experience, whether you’re picnicking in Terrace boxes or dancing on the Promenade. Early October’s mild evenings typically provide perfect concert weather, and public-transit shuttles from Pasadena, the Valley and Downtown ease parking hassles.

With only one Southern California date announced for fall 2025, demand from Baduizm disciples and casual fans alike is high. Secure your seat now for an unforgettable night of soul, funk and cosmic energy.

