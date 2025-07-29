Erykah Badu tickets on sale in Atlanta at Cobb Energy Centre

Erykah Badu adds a second Atlanta date to her ‘Unfollow Me’ tour, returning to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. The neo‑soul architect will follow Sunday’s sold‑out set with another night of genre‑bending grooves, spoken‑word interludes and Afrofuturist flair.

Tickets for the new show are on sale now at the venue box office, but ScoreBig offers the same seats without hidden fees—plus access to limited VIP meet‑and‑greet packages.

Badu’s Cobb Energy shows are legendary; her 2023 appearance sparked citywide sing‑alongs of ‘Tyrone’ and trended on social media for days. Expect incense‑scented air, towering head‑wraps and a band that glides from jazz to hip‑hop with effortless cool. The 2,750‑seat theatre’s pristine acoustics amplify every note of Badu’s elastic vocals, ensuring even the back row feels intimate.

Plan to arrive early—parking tightens quickly—and sample Galleria dining before doors open at 7 p.m. The performance typically stretches beyond two hours, climaxing with a communal encore that blurs the line between audience and artist.

