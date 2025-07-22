Everclear tickets on sale in Lubbock

Everclear will bring its career-spanning alt-rock catalog to the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2025. The Saturday-night gig promises radio staples like “Santa Monica,” “Everything to Everyone,” and deeper fan favorites from the platinum-selling band’s 30-year run.

Tickets for the Sept. 20 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the venue box office or secure seats at ScoreBig, where prices list without hidden service fees.

Front man Art Alexakis continues to anchor an energetic live set that blends ’90s nostalgia with fresh material from Everclear’s most recent releases. Lubbock concertgoers can expect a high-octane evening inside the intimate, acoustically tuned theater named for hometown legend Buddy Holly.

With only a handful of Texas dates on Everclear’s late-summer itinerary, this Lubbock stop is the prime Panhandle chance to catch the band up close. Grab tickets early and get ready to relive the alt-rock era in style.

