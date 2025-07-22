Falling In Reverse tickets on sale in Clarkston at Pine Knob

Falling In Reverse storms Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on September 19, 2025. The hard-rock outfit—fronted by Ronnie Radke—brings a high-voltage set packed with viral hits like “Popular Monster” and fan favorites from across its decade-plus catalog.

Tickets are on sale now through the Pine Knob box office and at ScoreBig, which offers seats to major concerts with no hidden fees. Use promo code TICKETNEWS10 to score an extra 10% off when you check out on ScoreBig.

Known for genre-bending blends of metalcore, hip-hop, and pop hooks, Falling In Reverse has built a rabid live following thanks to explosive production and crowd-fueled energy. Pine Knob’s open-air setting and legendary summer atmosphere make it a perfect stage for a late-season blowout gig. Detroit-area fans should jump quickly—recent FIR tours have sold out markets nationwide.

Plan your night, line up your crew, and get ready to scream along under the Michigan sky.

Shop for Falling In Reverse tickets at Pine Knob Music Theatre on September 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Falling In Reverse tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.