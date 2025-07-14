FIFA 2026 “Hospitality” single-game tickets on sale: $1,400 and up

FIFA and its official hospitality partner, On Location, have expanded sales of premium packages for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opening offers for matches in Canada and Mexico while adding single-match options across all three host nations. Tickets for these matches, which include a ticket itself and one of several tiers of “hospitality” add-ons, start at no less than $1,400 per person, depending on the game.

The rollout follows a May launch limited to U.S. venue series packages. With Monday’s announcement, fans can now choose from four core products:

Single Match – Premium seating and access to shared lounges, including the Pitchside Lounge, for selected group-stage and round-of-32 games.

– Premium seating and access to shared lounges, including the Pitchside Lounge, for selected group-stage and round-of-32 games. Match Series – Customizable bundles of two, four or eight matches across any combination of venues, offering premium seats and entry to private suites or shared lounges.

– Customizable bundles of two, four or eight matches across any combination of venues, offering premium seats and entry to private suites or shared lounges. Follow My Team – Access to every group and round-of-32 match for any qualified team other than the host nations, paired with hospitality at the on-site FIFA Pavilion.

– Access to every group and round-of-32 match for any qualified team other than the host nations, paired with hospitality at the on-site FIFA Pavilion. Venue Series – Packages covering four to nine games at a single stadium, including the July 19 final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Hospitality packages are the only tickets that have been put on sale thus far or the World Cup. FIFA officials say the program will tap into the “culinary and cultural spirit” of each of the tournament’s 16 host cities, creating “once-in-a-lifetime experiences” beyond the stadium walls.

“As the world’s biggest single-sport event comes to North America, we’re excited to expand access to our premium hospitality offering across all three host countries,” said Heimo Schirgi, chief operating officer for the 2026 World Cup. “Fans can now secure exclusive experiences that combine world-class service, the best seats in the house and an unforgettable atmosphere.”

Alicia Falken, On Location’s general manager for the tournament, added that the partnership will deliver “the largest hospitality programme in FIFA World Cup history,” uniting global supporters and “allowing their passion to flourish during these unprecedented experiences.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 Hospitality Ticket Prices

It appears that the pricing strategy for FIFA’s 2026 event in North America is an agressive one. When the first set of offerings went live two months ago, fans were stunned to find multiple match package prices that started at no less than $5,300 per person – with packages that included access to the World Cup final in New Jersey going as high as $73,200 per person for top-tier access.

Single-game prices are no less staggering. As of Monday morning, packages are available for games in the group stages of the tournament, as well as the Round of 32. The least expensive match currently on offer is shown to be a June 18 Group B match in Inglewood, California that starts at $1,400. But the least expensive “FIFA Pavilion” hospitality package for that day is not available, making the lowest price for that match a $2,200 “Champions Club” level package. The $3,400 per person “pitchside lounge” level does have availability for those seeking the “exclusive experience that blends luxurious comfort with the electrifying energy of the world’s greatest sporting event” it promises.

During the United Bid process, the U.S., Canada and Mexico projected group-stage seats would average around $305, a fraction of the current hospitality price tags. That discrepancy has fueled frustration, as supporters question whether FIFA’s approach is prioritizing big spenders at the expense of ordinary fans.

Single game hospitality prices for later rounds, as well as games featuring the tournament hosts Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., are not yet known.

On Location, a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, is FIFA’s lone authorized seller of hospitality for the 48-team World Cup. The company is also partnering with Major League Soccer, local host committees, venues and selected global agents to market the packages.

General public ticket sales are expected to launch later this year; fans can register interest at FIFA.com/tickets.