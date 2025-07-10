First Coast Nutcracker matinee tickets on sale in Jacksonville

First Coast Nutcracker via the production's official website

Jacksonville Symphony adds a Sunday matinee of its beloved First Coast Nutcracker at Moran Theater on Dec. 14, 2025, 2 p.m., expanding Northeast Florida’s longest-running holiday tradition to a fourth performance.

Now in its 53rd season, the production features more than 100 local dancers, professional soloists and live cannon fire during the climactic battle scene. New LED backdrops create snow-laden forests that shimmer under Tchaikovsky’s sweeping score.

Sunday matinees historically sell fastest—secure yours early for a Sugar Plum-sweet afternoon downtown.

