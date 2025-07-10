First Coast Nutcracker tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Moran Theater

First Coast Nutcracker via the production's official website

Jacksonville Symphony unwraps Northeast Florida’s longest-running holiday tradition when the First Coast Nutcracker pirouettes into Moran Theater, Dec. 12–13, 2025. Featuring a full symphonic score and more than 100 local dancers, the production delivers Tchaikovsky’s classic with grand sets and dazzling snow scenes.

Tickets for all three performances are on sale now.

Now in its 53rd season, First Coast Nutcracker remains a rite of passage for Jacksonville families, pairing professional guest artists with area students. New LED backdrops promise even crisper visions of the Land of Sweets, while live cannons punctuate the climactic battle with the Mouse King.

With only one weekend of shows, seats traditionally vanish faster than Sugar Plum Fairy dust. Reserve yours early to secure a holiday outing that blends orchestral power with ballet magic.

