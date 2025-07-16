FLOW tickets on sale in Boston at Shubert Theatre

Japanese super-group FLOW – The Band brings its anime-anthem arsenal to Boston’s historic Shubert Theatre at the Boch Center on Nov. 16, 2025. Known for opening-theme hits to series like Naruto (“GO!!!”) and Code Geass, the quintet promises a high-energy, bilingual set packed with fist-pumping hooks.

Tickets are available now through the Boch Center box office and ScoreBig, where buyers skip hidden fees while choosing orchestra or balcony seats in the 1,600-seat landmark.

Boston marks FLOW’s lone New England stop on its fall U.S. swing. Expect a career-spanning mix of rock, rap and EDM infusions, plus exclusive tour-only merch. The Shubert’s superb acoustics will amplify singer Kohshi Asakawa’s dynamic vocals and guitarist Take’s shredding solos, creating an arena-sized sound in an intimate room.

Arrive early to explore the Theatre District’s famed eateries, then settle in for an evening that blends Japanese pop culture and Western rock flair.

