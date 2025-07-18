Flyers-Devils preseason tickets on sale in Philly at Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia Flyers renew the Turnpike rivalry when they face the New Jersey Devils in preseason play at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 4, 2025, at 3 p.m. It’s the Orange and Black’s only home exhibition, giving fans an afternoon to size up breakout prospects and returning stars before the regular-season puck drops.

Seats are available now at the arena box office or via ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with zero hidden service charges.

Fresh off a youth-infused rebuild, Philly will showcase new draft picks on a roster anchored by veteran netminder Carter Hart, while the Devils roll in with Jack Hughes and a speedy core eyeing a Metropolitan Division crown. Expect a chippy tone—preseason or not, these neighbors rarely pull punches.

Wells Fargo Center’s recent $400 million renovation added 4K video boards and upgraded sightlines, ensuring every slash, save and scrap is crystal-clear. Concourse craft-beer stations and local-flavor food stalls make it a perfect weekend outing for families and die-hards alike.

