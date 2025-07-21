Flyers vs. Bruins preseason tickets on sale in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers skate into Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 27 2025 at 5 p.m. for a preseason showdown with the Boston Bruins. The exhibition may not affect the standings, but orange-and-black pride always surges when Beantown comes to Broad Street.

Tickets are on sale now.

New head coach John Tortorella Jr. will likely showcase 2025 first-round pick Nico Petrov alongside veterans Travis Konecny and Carter Hart. Boston counters with a retooled forward corps featuring Brad Marchand and college phenom Liam Donovan. Expect physical play as prospects battle for final roster spots and Philly faithful warm up their “Refs You Suck” chants.

Wells Fargo Center’s $400-million overhaul means wider concourses, 4K scoreboard replays and the new Coors Light Chill Zone overlooking the ice. SEPTA’s Broad Street Line delivers fans directly to NRG Station, a two-minute walk from the east gate.

