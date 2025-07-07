Foreigner & Lou Gramm tickets on sale in Bethlehem

Foreigner will reunite with original front man Lou Gramm for one night only at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 7, 2025. The classic-rock heavyweights promise a set packed with chart-topping anthems including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold as Ice” and “Juke Box Hero.”

Tickets for the Bethlehem concert are on sale now.

Foreigner’s current farewell tour has sold out arenas across North America, and the addition of Gramm—whose soaring vocals powered the band’s multi-platinum heyday—makes this Pennsylvania stop a must-see. Guitarist Mick Jones hinted that the set list will span the group’s full career, from the self-titled 1977 debut through later hits “Say You Will” and “Until the End of Time.”

Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center offers an intimate amphitheater layout with top-tier acoustics, ensuring every power-chord and sing-along chorus reaches the rafters. Located just 90 minutes from Philadelphia and New York City, the venue is an easy winter road-trip for classic-rock fans across the Northeast.

Whether you first heard Foreigner on vinyl or streaming, this reunion with Lou Gramm is a rare chance to relive rock history live.

